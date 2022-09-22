MaidCoin ($MAID) Price Down 4.9% Over Last Week

MaidCoin ($MAID) traded down 16.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. MaidCoin has a total market capitalization of $149,401.00 and approximately $39,726.00 worth of MaidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MaidCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00003593 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MaidCoin has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MaidCoin Coin Profile

MaidCoin launched on July 28th, 2021. MaidCoin’s total supply is 216,671 coins. The Reddit community for MaidCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Maidcoin. The official website for MaidCoin is www.maidcoin.org. MaidCoin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MaidCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidCoin is a blockchain-fueled game that anyone can enjoy with MetaMask. Users are able to earn $MAID coins with Maid & Nurse NFTs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MaidCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MaidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

