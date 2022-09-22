Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,410,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the August 15th total of 39,290,000 shares. Currently, 18.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.8 days.

Mandiant Stock Performance

Shares of MNDT stock opened at $22.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.29. Mandiant has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Mandiant had a net margin of 162.82% and a negative return on equity of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $137.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.18 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mandiant will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mandiant

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mandiant in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

About Mandiant

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, offers threat intelligence, security validation, attack surface management and security automation, as well as managed and consulting services. It also provides Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; and Mandiant Academy, which provides cyber security training services.

