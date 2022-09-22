MANTRA DAO (OM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.46 Million

MANTRA DAO (OM) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 22nd. MANTRA DAO has a market capitalization of $24.68 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0493 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00128983 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005223 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005223 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $116.83 or 0.00610169 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00866595 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Profile

MANTRA DAO’s genesis date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 221,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,205,033 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official website is mantradao.com. MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao. MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MANTRA DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MANTRA DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

