Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 275,483 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 2,342,530 shares.The stock last traded at $16.90 and had previously closed at $17.44.

Several research firms have issued reports on MFC. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.62.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.258 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

