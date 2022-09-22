Marcum Wealth LLC Acquires 503 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $710,595,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 70.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,788,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $668,383,000 after buying an additional 4,889,702 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Truist Financial by 585.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,816,000 after buying an additional 2,316,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Truist Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,728,889,000 after buying an additional 1,687,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,685,197,000 after buying an additional 1,410,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Compass Point downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.01. The stock had a trading volume of 220,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,592,221. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.28.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile



Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

