Marcum Wealth LLC Buys 19,834 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,572,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,834 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 10.5% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Marcum Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $70,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

SCHX traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $44.49. The company had a trading volume of 174,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,789. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $57.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.66.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

