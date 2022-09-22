Marcum Wealth LLC Buys 85 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 54,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 58,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 47,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $4.19 on Thursday, reaching $229.81. 110,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,161. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.05. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $218.00 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

