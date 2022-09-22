Marcum Wealth LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.9% during the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 33,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 33,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 49,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.13.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.49. 152,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,549,018. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.35. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

