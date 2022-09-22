Marcum Wealth LLC Increases Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 620.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 252,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after buying an additional 217,089 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 36.6% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 430,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,385,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 17.4% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on WMB. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of WMB stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.43. 185,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,131,391. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.60.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.81%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

