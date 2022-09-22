Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 323 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Marcum Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BLV stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.19. The stock had a trading volume of 6,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,654. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.55. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.70 and a 52-week high of $106.77.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

