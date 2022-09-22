Marcum Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Marcum Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 0.6% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,340,000 after buying an additional 1,147,867 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 45.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,112,000 after buying an additional 658,300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,629,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,593,000 after buying an additional 610,815 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $83,786,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 51.3% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,550,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,181,000 after buying an additional 525,597 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VTV stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $130.49. 144,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,273,093. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.74. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.16 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

