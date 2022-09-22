Mark A. Russell Sells 75,000 Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total transaction of $342,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,852,421.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Nikola Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NKLA traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.38. 19,918,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,471,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.39. Nikola Co. has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.71.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1710.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nikola

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nikola by 17.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,539,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,366,000 after buying an additional 831,160 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Nikola during the second quarter worth $2,708,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nikola by 58.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,511,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,187,000 after buying an additional 555,260 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Nikola by 18,888.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 514,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 511,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Nikola during the second quarter worth $1,827,000. 23.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Nikola in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Nikola to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

Further Reading

