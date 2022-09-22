Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.83.

Several research firms have commented on MRE. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Martinrea International from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$9.75 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Martinrea International Trading Down 2.1 %

TSE MRE opened at C$10.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.15. Martinrea International has a 52 week low of C$7.43 and a 52 week high of C$12.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$807.09 million and a PE ratio of 33.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.13.

Martinrea International Dividend Announcement

About Martinrea International

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Martinrea International’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

(Get Rating)

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.