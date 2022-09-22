Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.83.
Several research firms have commented on MRE. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Martinrea International from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$9.75 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Martinrea International Trading Down 2.1 %
TSE MRE opened at C$10.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.15. Martinrea International has a 52 week low of C$7.43 and a 52 week high of C$12.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$807.09 million and a PE ratio of 33.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.13.
About Martinrea International
Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.
