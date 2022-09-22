Masari (MSR) Price Reaches $0.0063 on Major Exchanges

Masari (MSR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Masari coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. Masari has a market capitalization of $104,924.26 and approximately $12.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Masari has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00019017 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000371 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000198 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Masari Profile

Masari (MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,726,724 coins. The official website for Masari is getmasari.org. The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Masari

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

