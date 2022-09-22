Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.75.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $266.64. 83,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,178,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 over the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Recommended Stories

