Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,397 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 232.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 300,000.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $40.60. The company had a trading volume of 26,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,082. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $40.16 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.60 and a 200-day moving average of $42.15.

