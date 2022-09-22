Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $12.73 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842,206 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030,248 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597,108 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $130,586,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $38.21. The stock had a trading volume of 853,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,607,965. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.49. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.41 and a one year high of $53.04.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.