Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $246,000 Stock Position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $208,000.

Get iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.40. 1,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,774. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $89.49 and a twelve month high of $96.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.41.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.