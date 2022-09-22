Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $3.56 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FHLC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,282,000 after buying an additional 158,530 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,288,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 430.9% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 192,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,648,000 after buying an additional 156,353 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,124,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,172,000.

Shares of FHLC stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,275. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $55.92 and a 1-year high of $69.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.28.

