Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Purchases 662 Shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 65.8% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 65.3% during the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 70,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 27,906 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after buying an additional 7,731 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 91.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 98,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after buying an additional 6,944 shares during the period.

EAGG traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.03. 1,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,456. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.95 and its 200 day moving average is $49.62. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.18 and a one year high of $55.84.

