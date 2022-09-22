Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,410 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 2.1% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,155,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 32,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $69.16. 2,756,819 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.90 and a 200-day moving average of $73.30. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

