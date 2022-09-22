Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,725 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at $141,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at $240,000.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

IFRA traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.25. 113,051 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.93.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.