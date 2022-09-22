Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,637,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,653,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,852 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,427,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,432,000 after acquiring an additional 357,520 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,047,000 after acquiring an additional 461,438 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,393,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,160,000 after acquiring an additional 779,457 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,839,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,639,000 after purchasing an additional 364,087 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.85.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.1 %

ADP traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $230.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,412. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $95.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.34%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,349 shares of company stock worth $25,576,129 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

