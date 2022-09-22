Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3,699.9% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 208,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,864,000 after purchasing an additional 202,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

Shares of MA traded down $6.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $298.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $338.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

