Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Short Interest Update

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,250,000 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the August 15th total of 20,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mattel

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mattel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,062,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,111,000 after buying an additional 154,459 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mattel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,406,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,116,000 after buying an additional 173,932 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its holdings in Mattel by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 20,228,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,123,000 after buying an additional 1,878,547 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Mattel by 18.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,823,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Mattel by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,648,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,722,000 after purchasing an additional 693,226 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mattel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $20.96 on Thursday. Mattel has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Mattel had a return on equity of 37.28% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 10th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Mattel in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Mattel from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.57.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

