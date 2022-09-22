McBroom & Associates LLC Sells 1,023 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

McBroom & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 3.6% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 62,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.5% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 14,830 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 72.4% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 23,044 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 9,676 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $741,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.00.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $3.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $191.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,891,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,720. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.57 and a 200 day moving average of $234.43. The firm has a market cap of $68.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.83 and a 1-year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

