McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Decreased by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 115,046 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,270,000. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 89,639 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $24,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MCD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price target on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.04.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other McDonald’s news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCD stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.78. The stock had a trading volume of 42,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,272. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $258.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.32. The company has a market capitalization of $188.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

