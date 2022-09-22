McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) is Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s 9th Largest Position

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,428 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 2.3% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.5% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% in the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.1 %

McDonald’s stock traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $248.25. 30,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339,732. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.04.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.