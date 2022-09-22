McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,858 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 60.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 70.6% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 23.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.04.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.46. 47,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,343,272. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $187.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

