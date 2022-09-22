McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) is Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s Largest Position

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. reduced its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the quarter. McKesson accounts for about 1.9% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,664,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in McKesson by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,116,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in McKesson by 504.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 10,206 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Up 1.1 %

MCK traded up $3.94 on Thursday, hitting $349.41. The company had a trading volume of 11,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,763. The company has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $193.89 and a 12-month high of $375.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.73.

McKesson Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s payout ratio is 22.83%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on MCK shares. Cowen upped their price target on McKesson to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus increased their target price on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.46.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

