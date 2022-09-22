Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Major Shareholder Alfred Lee Finley Buys 69,764 Shares

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) major shareholder Alfred Lee Finley purchased 69,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $59,997.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,259,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Alfred Lee Finley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Medalist Diversified REIT alerts:

On Monday, September 19th, Alfred Lee Finley purchased 77,062 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.83 per share, for a total transaction of $63,961.46.

On Thursday, August 11th, Alfred Lee Finley purchased 50,000 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Alfred Lee Finley bought 209,236 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $184,127.68.

Medalist Diversified REIT Price Performance

MDRR traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.84. The company had a trading volume of 119,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,911. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.95. The company has a market cap of $14.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $1.55.

Medalist Diversified REIT Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Medalist Diversified REIT

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. Medalist Diversified REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -44.44%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 70,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Medalist Diversified REIT at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

(Get Rating)

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (REIT), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.