Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP) Lowered to Sell at Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton lowered shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 9.5 %

MDP opened at C$1.15 on Tuesday. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of C$1.05 and a 1-year high of C$3.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 327.43. The stock has a market cap of C$22.95 million and a PE ratio of 7.19.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The company reported C($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.40) by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$25.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$21.69 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Medexus Pharmaceuticals will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. It focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, and allergy. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, a prescription allergy medication.

