Medical Facilities Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:DR)

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

Medical Facilities Stock Performance

DR opened at C$10.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$322.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.85. Medical Facilities has a fifty-two week low of C$7.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.35, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Medical Facilities and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

Medical Facilities Company Profile

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

