Medicalveda Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $183,832.00 (MVEDA)

Medicalveda (MVEDA) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. In the last week, Medicalveda has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. One Medicalveda coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Medicalveda has a total market cap of $183,832.00 and approximately $8,736.00 worth of Medicalveda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010928 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Medicalveda Coin Profile

Medicalveda was first traded on August 24th, 2020. Medicalveda’s total supply is 88,000,000 coins. Medicalveda’s official message board is medium.com/amir-h-neghabian. Medicalveda’s official website is medicalveda.com. Medicalveda’s official Twitter account is @IncVeda and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Medicalveda

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicalVeda is Leveraging DeFi & Blockchain in The Healthcare Industry. Tokenizing healthcare by leveraging the power of Defi and blockchain. Empowering patients by enabling them to access, have ownership of and monetize their clinical records, while also offering a Defi protocol for covering medical-based financial obligations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Medicalveda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Medicalveda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Medicalveda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

