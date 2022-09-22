Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,248 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 149,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 14,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.52.

Medtronic Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of MDT opened at $83.74 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $85.66 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.82.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.