Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.65

Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.65 and last traded at $17.65, with a volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About Meggitt

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

