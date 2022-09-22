Memecoin (MEM) One Day Volume Hits $76,373.00

Memecoin (MEM) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Memecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0245 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Memecoin has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. Memecoin has a market cap of $1.10 million and $76,373.00 worth of Memecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00132744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005192 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005192 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 52.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.91 or 0.00726391 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.12 or 0.00862418 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Memecoin Coin Profile

Memecoin’s genesis date was June 10th, 2021. Memecoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,917,897 coins. The Reddit community for Memecoin is https://reddit.com/r/MemeExplorers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Memecoin’s official website is meme.com. Memecoin’s official Twitter account is @MemeExplorers and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Memecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Memetic assets are financial instruments in the form of ERC-20 smart contracts known as “mTokens” representing any particular meme. These mTokens are purchased, swapped and traded on the platforms Meme Markets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

