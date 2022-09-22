MetaHash Trading 3.3% Higher Over Last Week (MHC)

#MetaHash (MHC) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, #MetaHash has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $6.28 million and approximately $28,523.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004270 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010961 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
#MetaHash Profile
#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,677,974,754 coins and its circulating supply is 3,496,473,635 coins. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
#MetaHash Coin Trading
