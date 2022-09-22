Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-$3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MEI. StockNews.com downgraded Methode Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Methode Electronics Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MEI opened at $38.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.14. Methode Electronics has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $49.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.49.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $288.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Methode Electronics will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Insider Activity at Methode Electronics

In related news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 384,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,800,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Methode Electronics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,045,253 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $174,958,000 after acquiring an additional 28,137 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,026,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,660,000 after purchasing an additional 46,480 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,534,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 404,554 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics during the first quarter valued at $10,867,000. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.