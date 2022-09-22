MIB Coin Hits Market Cap of $61,209.80 (MIB)

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 21st. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $61,209.80 and approximately $547.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIB Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded down 31.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

Carry (CRE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Elysian (ELS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TabTrader Token (TTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Investin (IVN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000588 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000051 BTC.

X-Consoles (GAME) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00015285 BTC.

Golfrochain (GOLF) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000053 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 452,169,407 coins and its circulating supply is 174,867,479 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io.

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.