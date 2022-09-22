Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $334.31.
MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.
Insider Activity at Microsoft
In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft
Microsoft Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of MSFT stock opened at $238.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $238.90 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Microsoft Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.
Microsoft Company Profile
Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Microsoft (MSFT)
- The Worst May be Over for Target, But is the Stock Safe to Buy?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Two Fun Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Novavax Remains a Risk-On Stock in a Risk-Off Market
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.