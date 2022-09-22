Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $334.31.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Down 1.4 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1,353.1% in the 4th quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,057 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 14,952 shares in the last quarter. Beecher Investors Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $8,671,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 7,603 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 919.1% during the fourth quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,245,000 after buying an additional 54,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 15,833 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $238.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $238.90 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

