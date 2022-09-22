Midatech Pharma Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, September 26th (NASDAQ:MTP)

Shares of Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP – Get Rating) are going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, September 26th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Monday, September 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, September 26th.

Midatech Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of Midatech Pharma stock opened at $0.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70. Midatech Pharma has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Midatech Pharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Midatech Pharma stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 49,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Midatech Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Midatech Pharma

Midatech Pharma plc, a drug delivery technology company, focuses on the research and development of medicines in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme; MTX114, an immuno-suppressant for topical application in psoriasis; MTD211, a long-acting formulation of brexpiprazole for the treatment of schizophrenia and adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder; and MTD219, a long-acting formulation of tacrolimus used to lower the risk of organ transplant rejection.

