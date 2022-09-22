Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) Trading Down 1.1%

Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.54 and last traded at $15.95. Approximately 18,863 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 10,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.12.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Midwest to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.
Midwest Trading Down 5.8 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.86. The company has a market capitalization of $55.62 million, a PE ratio of -92.94 and a beta of -0.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Midwest
About Midwest
Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services company, engages in life and annuity insurance business in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products through independent distributors comprising independent marketing organizations. It also provides asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and other services, including policy administration services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Midwest (MDWT)
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.