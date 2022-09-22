Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) Trading Down 1.1%

Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.54 and last traded at $15.95. Approximately 18,863 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 10,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Midwest to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Get Midwest alerts:

Midwest Trading Down 5.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.86. The company has a market capitalization of $55.62 million, a PE ratio of -92.94 and a beta of -0.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Midwest

About Midwest

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Midwest stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Midwest Holding Inc. ( NASDAQ:MDWT Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 41,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 1.10% of Midwest at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services company, engages in life and annuity insurance business in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products through independent distributors comprising independent marketing organizations. It also provides asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and other services, including policy administration services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.