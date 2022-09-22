MinePlex Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $94.42 Million (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 22nd. MinePlex has a total market capitalization of $94.42 million and $11.85 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MinePlex has traded 16% lower against the dollar. One MinePlex coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001733 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00131850 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005249 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005250 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 50% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.27 or 0.00720574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.07 or 0.00871719 BTC.

MinePlex Profile

MinePlex (PLEX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 20th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,954,299 coins. The official message board for MinePlex is mineplex.io/blog. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio.

MinePlex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology. Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute. Telegram Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinePlex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MinePlex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

