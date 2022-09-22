MiraQle 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $46,108.00 (MQL)

MiraQle (MQL) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One MiraQle coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MiraQle has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. MiraQle has a market capitalization of $6.58 million and $46,108.00 worth of MiraQle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010993 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About MiraQle

MiraQle launched on June 30th, 2020. MiraQle’s total supply is 1,999,925,196 coins. The official website for MiraQle is miraqle.io. MiraQle’s official Twitter account is @MIRAQLE_MQL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MiraQle Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MiraQle aims to establish a decentralized entertainment ecosystem that reshapes the landscape for fans to produce what they consume as end-users actively.MiraQle Token (MQL) combines blockchain technology with the global music industry. Fans become the next producers of their favorite artists, participate in producing their dream albums, and claim ownership through various celebrity NFT media artworks as they declare to be the genuine end-users of the global entertainment industry.”

