Mirror Protocol Price Down 11.6% This Week (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $16.04 million and $11.59 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00131850 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005249 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005250 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 50% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.27 or 0.00720574 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.07 or 0.00871719 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol launched on December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance.

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR is the governance token of Mirror Protocol, a synthetic assets protocol built by Terraform Labs (TFL) on the Terra blockchain.Mirror Protocol is decentralized from day 1, with the on-chain treasury and code changes governed by holders of the MIR token. TFL has no intention of keeping or selling MIR tokens, and there are no admin keys or special access privileges granted. The intent for this is to be a completely decentralized, community-driven project.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

