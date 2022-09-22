Mist (MIST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $877,790.23

Mist (MIST) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. In the last week, Mist has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. Mist has a market capitalization of $877,790.23 and $88,171.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mist coin can currently be bought for $0.0156 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00127996 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005423 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005422 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 56.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.49 or 0.00528591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.92 or 0.00899637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Mist

Mist’s genesis date was April 11th, 2021. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. The official website for Mist is mist.game. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mist Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mist is an open-world, Action Role Playing Game with a dynamic combat style that is unique in the world of MMOs. Collect NFTs, battle epic monsters, and explore infinite immersive environments in this blockchain-based NFT Action RPG. You can collect NFTs, battle epic monsters, and explore immersive environments in this blockchain-based NFT Action RPG built on the Mist NFT Framework.The game universe connects to the MIST native token as the in-game currency, allowing you to farm and stake tokens to earn in- and out- of game rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mist using one of the exchanges listed above.

