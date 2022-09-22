Modular Medical (OTC:MODD) Trading Down 1.4%

Modular Medical, Inc. (OTC:MODD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.16 and last traded at $4.19. 1,495 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 110,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.52.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Modular Medical stock. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in Modular Medical, Inc. (OTC:MODD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,322 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. owned approximately 2.52% of Modular Medical worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Modular Medical, Inc, a development stage medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps using technology to enhance pump adoption in the diabetes marketplace. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

