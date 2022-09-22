Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $36.84

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.84 and last traded at $36.84, with a volume of 7022 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.99.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MC shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Moelis & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.17 and its 200 day moving average is $43.62. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 76.91%. The business had revenue of $242.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,135,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,443,000 after acquiring an additional 757,607 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,539,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $158,772,000 after buying an additional 441,909 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,354,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,563,000 after buying an additional 427,672 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 337.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,633,000 after buying an additional 378,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 773,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,425,000 after buying an additional 354,484 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

