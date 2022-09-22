Moffett Nathanson Begins Coverage on Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NET. Citigroup upped their target price on Cloudflare to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cloudflare to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.57.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $61.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.77. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of -67.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $38.96 and a 52 week high of $221.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.52 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. As a group, analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $3,453,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $3,453,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,304 shares of company stock valued at $20,817,806 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 325.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 109.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

